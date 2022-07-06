Dr. Belanger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Theodore Belanger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Theodore Belanger, MD
Dr. Theodore Belanger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe, Hunt Regional Medical Center, Medical City Plano, Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall and Texoma Medical Center.
Dr. Belanger works at
Dr. Belanger's Office Locations
-
1
Texas Back Institute4370 Medical Arts Dr Ste 230, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (972) 956-8181Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Texas Back Institute - Denison4616 S US Highway 75 Ste 202, Denison, TX 75020 Directions (972) 772-8767
-
3
Texas Back Institute Rockwall3164 Horizon Rd Ste 100, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (972) 772-8767Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
- Medical City Plano
- Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall
- Texoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
When I awoke post-surgery, the pain was gone and now six weeks later the pain is still gone. Of course there is residual "ouchy" at the incision and where the muscles were cut. Overall, I feel pretty great!
About Dr. Theodore Belanger, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1700869997
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Michigan State University Kalamazoo Center for Medical Sciences
- University Of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health
- University of Wisconsin
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
