See All Otolaryngologists in Cleburne, TX
Dr. Theodore Benke, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Theodore Benke, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.4 (16)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Theodore Benke, MD

Dr. Theodore Benke, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cleburne, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne.

Dr. Benke works at Benke Ear Nose & Throat Clinic in Cleburne, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Neil Vora, MD
Dr. Neil Vora, MD
4.1 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Thomas Ripp, MD
Dr. Thomas Ripp, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Dr. Benke's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Theodore T Benke MD
    1317 Glenwood Dr, Cleburne, TX 76033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 641-3750

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Earwax Buildup
Tinnitus
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Earwax Buildup
Tinnitus

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Uvulectomy Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Benke?

    Aug 17, 2022
    Dr. Benke was competent, professional and attentive. He spent time with a thorough exam then explained his findings and answered all my questions. I was not rushed or talked down to. I am thoroughly impressed with Dr. Benke, his staff & the entire visit.
    Al Culp — Aug 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Theodore Benke, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Theodore Benke, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Benke to family and friends

    Dr. Benke's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Benke

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Theodore Benke, MD.

    About Dr. Theodore Benke, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295786135
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Theodore Benke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Benke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Benke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Benke works at Benke Ear Nose & Throat Clinic in Cleburne, TX. View the full address on Dr. Benke’s profile.

    Dr. Benke has seen patients for Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Benke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Theodore Benke, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.