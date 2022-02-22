Dr. Theodore Bushnell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bushnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Bushnell, MD
Overview of Dr. Theodore Bushnell, MD
Dr. Theodore Bushnell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Dr. Bushnell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bushnell's Office Locations
-
1
Norm Maleng Building410 9th Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions
-
2
Sleep Medicine Center at Harborview912 Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bushnell?
Dr. Bushnell knows his subject and is generous with suggesting options. He's the 4th sleep doctor I've visited over years of sleep apnea and I like him. True, he might not be the best person if one is looking to be entertained but I felt he was totally focused on my sleep issues. I felt confident he will be interested in finding solutions that would work best for me.
About Dr. Theodore Bushnell, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1043375405
Education & Certifications
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bushnell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bushnell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bushnell using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bushnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bushnell works at
Dr. Bushnell has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bushnell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bushnell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bushnell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bushnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bushnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.