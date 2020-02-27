Dr. Theodore Casper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Casper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Theodore Casper, MD
Dr. Theodore Casper, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bronx, NY.
Dr. Casper works at
Dr. Casper's Office Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - Pulmonary Medicine1200 Waters Place, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Professional and thorough!! 5 Star Doctor!!
About Dr. Theodore Casper, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1457352593
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Casper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casper accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Casper has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Partial Lung Collapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Casper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Casper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casper.
