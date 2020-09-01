Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Theodore Chang, MD
Overview of Dr. Theodore Chang, MD
Dr. Theodore Chang, MD is an Urology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital, Ellis Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Chang's Office Locations
Capital Region Urology319 S Manning Blvd Ste 106, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 438-1019
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- Ellis Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was fortunate enough to call Dr. Chang's office to find that he had a cancellation in his schedule, which I quickly filled to seek a second opinion for prostrate surgery. I am fortunate that I ended up with Dr. Chang. He made both my wife and I very comfortable in dealing with prostate cancer and the surgery that turned out fantastic. You will find him to be sensitive, kind, compassionate, and caring. He called me the night before my surgery to se how I was doing and if I had any more questions (!!!). Can you believe that! This alone demonstrates the character of this fine surgeon. Can't say enough.
About Dr. Theodore Chang, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
