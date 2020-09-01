Overview of Dr. Theodore Chang, MD

Dr. Theodore Chang, MD is an Urology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital, Ellis Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Chang works at St. Peter's Diabetes & Endocrine Care in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Circumcision, Prostate Cancer and Bladder Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.