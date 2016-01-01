Dr. Conte has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Theodore Conte, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Theodore Conte, MD
Dr. Theodore Conte, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.
Dr. Conte's Office Locations
Theodore Joseph Conte MD PA22 Madison Ave Ste 206, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 291-8489
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Theodore Conte, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053366724
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Conte speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Conte. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conte.
