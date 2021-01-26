Overview of Dr. Theodore Cubbison, DO

Dr. Theodore Cubbison, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University.



Dr. Cubbison works at Youngstown Community Health Center ONE Health Ohio in Youngstown, OH with other offices in Newton Falls, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.