Dr. Theodore Dacosta, MD
Overview
Dr. Theodore Dacosta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ NEW JERSEY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Saint Michael's Medical Center.
Dr. Dacosta works at
Locations
-
1
Dacosta's Medical Group59 Main St Ste PL1, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Michael's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been with Dr DaCosta for probably 30yrs would not change anything. He’s a very thorough Dr he listens and he doesn’t rush you. If I call him he will return your calls. Love him and his staff, Christine as been with him as long as I have. Brenda Jackson
About Dr. Theodore Dacosta, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1558395673
Education & Certifications
- The Seton Hall University School of Graduate Medical Education
- Seton Hall University/St Michaels Medical Center (New Jersey)
- UMDNJ NEW JERSEY MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Seton Hall University
