Dr. Theodore Doukides, MD

Gastroenterology
2.8 (19)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Theodore Doukides, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.

Dr. Doukides works at Gastroenterology Consultants of Boca Raton in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastroenterology Consultants of Boca Raton
    951 NW 13th St Ste 2E, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 368-3455
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:45am - 4:45pm
  2. 2
    Gastroenterology Consultants of Boca Raton
    5258 Linton Blvd Ste 202, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 368-3455
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:45am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Upper GI Series Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • America's Health Choice
    • America's Health Insurance Plans
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Dimension Health
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • NALC Health Benefit Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS
    • POMCO Group
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Sanus Health
    • Total Health Choice
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Health and Wellness Network
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Vista Health Plan
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    May 26, 2022
    I went to see Dr. Doukides today for the first time & it was a great experience. He took his time listening to all my questions & answering them. Very courteous, kind and showed concern. I would highly recommend this gastroenterologist to anyone. The receptionist and medical assistant were also very nice & friendly. 2 thumbs up!!
    Marisa T. — May 26, 2022
    About Dr. Theodore Doukides, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Greek
    • 1801063961
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    • Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
