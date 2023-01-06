Dr. Theodore Felderman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Felderman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Felderman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Theodore Felderman, MD
Dr. Theodore Felderman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital, Plainview Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Felderman's Office Locations
Advanced Urology Centers of NY- Plainview West700 Old Country Rd Ste 100, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 433-0262
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- Plainview Hospital
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely knowledgeable and professional. Explains your problems very clearly. His treatment plan is impeccable. The staff are all courteous and professional. I recommend him to friends and family.
About Dr. Theodore Felderman, MD
- Urology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Felderman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Felderman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Felderman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Felderman has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Felderman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Felderman speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Felderman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Felderman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Felderman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Felderman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.