Overview of Dr. Theodore Felderman, MD

Dr. Theodore Felderman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital, Plainview Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Felderman works at Advanced Urology Centers of NY in Plainview, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.