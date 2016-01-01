Dr. Theodore Fields, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fields is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Fields, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1286Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Admitting Hospitals
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Medicare
- Rheumatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1962465088
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
- Nassau County Medical Center
- Nassau University Medical Center
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Fields has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fields has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fields has seen patients for Gout, Arthritis and Chondrocalcinosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fields on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fields. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fields.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fields, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fields appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.