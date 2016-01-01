Overview of Dr. Theodore Fields, MD

Dr. Theodore Fields, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Fields works at Rheumatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Arthritis and Chondrocalcinosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

