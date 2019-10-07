See All Plastic Surgeons in Harrisburg, PA
Dr. Theodore Foley, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (29)
Map Pin Small Harrisburg, PA
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Theodore Foley, MD

Dr. Theodore Foley, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.

Dr. Foley works at Holy Spirit Plastic Surgery in Harrisburg, PA with other offices in Camp Hill, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Foley's Office Locations

    Leber & Wolf Plastic Surgery Limited
    2807 N Front St, Harrisburg, PA 17110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 332-8901
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery of Central PA, LLC
    425 N 21st St Ste 405, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 695-6553

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • UPMC Harrisburg

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Bedsores
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Bedsores

Treatment frequency



Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Absent Breasts and Nipples Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Skin Tumor Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Broken Finger Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Extra Nipples Chevron Icon
Eyebrow Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gorlin Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Myocutaneous Flaps Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Oculoplastics Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Health Net
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 07, 2019
    I have had wonderful experiences with Dr. Foley and his excellent staff. Everyone has been very kind, professional and helpful. Dr. Foley is a highly skilled surgeon who treats his patients with respect and compassion, listening carefully to their concerns and providing the very best outcomes possible.
    Cathy H — Oct 07, 2019
    About Dr. Theodore Foley, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225242696
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Penn State University-Plastic Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • Milton Hershey Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Chicago Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Villanova University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Theodore Foley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Foley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Foley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Foley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.