Dr. Theodore Ford, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Nwu Feinberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend.



Dr. Ford works at Bend Spine and Pain Specialists, LLC in Bend, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.