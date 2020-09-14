Dr. Theodore Ford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Ford, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Theodore Ford, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Nwu Feinberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend.
Dr. Ford works at
Locations
Bend Spine and Pain Specialists, LLC929 SW Simpson Ave Ste 250, Bend, OR 97702 Directions (541) 647-1645
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Charles Bend
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Elderplan
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- LifeWise
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
M y experience with Dr Ford has been very helpful. On my first visit he took time to explain to my husband and me the results of my MRI, and also gave us visual aides . He was very thorough and gave us plenty of time. The two injections he has given me have been helpful . His staff is also helpful and careful about details. I would refer anyone to him. S. Grant 07/20
About Dr. Theodore Ford, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205940830
Education & Certifications
- Nwu Feinberg Sch Of Med
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ford works at
Dr. Ford speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Ford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ford.
