Dr. Theodore Gourdin, MD
Overview
Dr. Theodore Gourdin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mount Pleasant Hospital, MUSC Health University Medical Center, Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.
Dr. Gourdin works at
Locations
-
1
Charleston Gastroenterology Specialists, Charleston SC1962 Charlie Hall Blvd, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 722-8000
-
2
Charleston Gastroenterology Specialists2001 2nd Ave Ste 101, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Directions (843) 722-8000
-
3
Charleston Gastroenterology Specialists, Charleston SC328 Midland Pkwy, Summerville, SC 29485 Directions (843) 722-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Mount Pleasant Hospital
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Roper Hospital
- Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gourdin in very knowledgeable and kind. He kept me well informed and pleasantly addressed all of my concerns. Procedure was easy and painless. I would recommend Dr Gourdin to anyone looking for a wonderful GI physician.
About Dr. Theodore Gourdin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1821094301
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gourdin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gourdin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gourdin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gourdin has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gourdin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gourdin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gourdin.
