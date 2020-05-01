Dr. Theodore Grabow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grabow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Grabow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Theodore Grabow, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Grabow works at
Locations
Univ of MD St Joseph Pain Specialists8322 Bellona Ave Ste 330, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 825-6945
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- PHCS
- Priority Partners
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have degenerative disk disease and have been receiving pain relief injection treatments from Dr Grabow for approximately 8 years while trying to avoid surgery. Dr Grabow is the doctor responsible for me seriously considering what continued Rx opioid use was doing to my health. After each treatment, I get an emailed survey from them asking my opinion about my experience with them. I'm getting tired of telling them the same thing every time. There is not even one suggesion I could make for improvement. From making an appointment, through the completed procedure and recovery time, everything is managed efficiently, professionally, and friendly. At every stage, there's a conversation with each nurse or technician and then a consultation with Dr Grabow before the procedure. Anytime I hear of anyone with spine pain issues, I tell them they should make an appointment with Dr Grabow, get an MRI, and see how he can help.
About Dr. Theodore Grabow, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1083647259
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grabow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grabow accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grabow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grabow has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grabow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Grabow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grabow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grabow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grabow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.