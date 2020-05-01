See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Towson, MD
Dr. Theodore Grabow, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
4.2 (20)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Theodore Grabow, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Grabow works at Maryland Pain Specialists in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Univ of MD St Joseph Pain Specialists
    8322 Bellona Ave Ste 330, Towson, MD 21204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 825-6945

  • University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Back Pain
Low Back Pain

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Maryland Physicians Care
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • PHCS
    • Priority Partners
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    May 01, 2020
    I have degenerative disk disease and have been receiving pain relief injection treatments from Dr Grabow for approximately 8 years while trying to avoid surgery. Dr Grabow is the doctor responsible for me seriously considering what continued Rx opioid use was doing to my health. After each treatment, I get an emailed survey from them asking my opinion about my experience with them. I'm getting tired of telling them the same thing every time. There is not even one suggesion I could make for improvement. From making an appointment, through the completed procedure and recovery time, everything is managed efficiently, professionally, and friendly. At every stage, there's a conversation with each nurse or technician and then a consultation with Dr Grabow before the procedure. Anytime I hear of anyone with spine pain issues, I tell them they should make an appointment with Dr Grabow, get an MRI, and see how he can help.
    About Dr. Theodore Grabow, MD

    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    Dr. Theodore Grabow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grabow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grabow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grabow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grabow works at Maryland Pain Specialists in Towson, MD. View the full address on Dr. Grabow’s profile.

    Dr. Grabow has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grabow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Grabow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grabow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grabow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grabow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

