Dr. Theodore Hackl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hackl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Hackl, MD
Overview of Dr. Theodore Hackl, MD
Dr. Theodore Hackl, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Angelo, TX. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Shannon Medical Center.
Dr. Hackl works at
Dr. Hackl's Office Locations
-
1
Angelo Community Hospital Ext Service3555 Knickerbocker Rd, San Angelo, TX 76904 Directions (325) 747-8055Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Shannon Clinic Reference Lab120 E Beauregard Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903 Directions (325) 747-8055
-
3
West Texas Medical Associates3605 Executive Dr, San Angelo, TX 76904 Directions (325) 949-9555
Hospital Affiliations
- Shannon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hackl?
I saw Dr Hackl for cataract surgery and treatment of glaucoma in one eye. He is extremely thorough and explains everything to you! His staff is awesome and so knowledgeable, professional, and above all caring!! They go above and beyond to help you!! I strongly recommend Dr Ted Hackl!!!
About Dr. Theodore Hackl, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1881857662
Education & Certifications
- EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hackl has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hackl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hackl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hackl works at
Dr. Hackl has seen patients for Presbyopia, Ocular Hypertension and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hackl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hackl speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hackl. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hackl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hackl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hackl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.