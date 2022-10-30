See All General Surgeons in Gilbert, AZ
Dr. Theodore Haley, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (40)
Map Pin Small Gilbert, AZ
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Theodore Haley, MD

Dr. Theodore Haley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Haley works at Advanced Surgical Associates in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Haley's Office Locations

    Advanced Surgical Associates
    3367 S Mercy Rd Ste 210, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 850-2098

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Incisional Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Lipomas
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 30, 2022
    Dr. Haley was the absolute best surgeon I've ever had. I went to him back in 2015 uncertain of what was wrong with me. I met Dr. Haley and he instantly knew something was wrong. He examined me and determined I need surgery and fast. He made the entire surgery a success and he really made me feel comfortable, welcomed, and like I was his only patient. He is such a blessing and an amazing human being. I thank God for him and I am so happy that I met him. He was my 3 opinion doctor and I am forever grateful for him.
    About Dr. Theodore Haley, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871795203
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Phoenix Integrated Surg Res
    Internship
    • Banner Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, Phx, Az 85006
    Medical Education
    • University of Arizona
    Undergraduate School
    • Arizona State University
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Theodore Haley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haley works at Advanced Surgical Associates in Gilbert, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Haley’s profile.

    Dr. Haley has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Haley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

