Dr. Theodore Hovick Jr, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Theodore Hovick Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in State College, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mount Nittany Medical Center.
Mnpg Dept of Med Endocrinology1850 E Park Ave, State College, PA 16803 Directions (814) 237-3470
- Mount Nittany Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
First time seeing a doctor at Mt. Nittany Health. Dr. Hovick consulted my husband and I in a very professional manner. He explained everything in detail, related it all back to us and our situation, gave future recommendations, timelines, etc. and even asked how we were feeling or if we had any further questions. We were able to talk freely with him; he was very friendly and courteous. Very knowledgeable and informative. Spent ample time with us and we did not feel rushed at all.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
Dr. Hovick Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hovick Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hovick Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hovick Jr has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hovick Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Hovick Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hovick Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hovick Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hovick Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.