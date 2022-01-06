Overview of Dr. Theodore Jackson, MD

Dr. Theodore Jackson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.



Dr. Jackson works at Jackson and Wood Plastic Surgery in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.