Dr. Theodore Jackson, MD
Overview of Dr. Theodore Jackson, MD
Dr. Theodore Jackson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.
Dr. Jackson's Office Locations
Daniel Wood, MD1306 Kanawha Blvd E Ste 100, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 342-1113
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have the utmost trust in Dr. Jackson. He is kind, yet confident, so I feel safe when I have to have a skin cancer removed.
About Dr. Theodore Jackson, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Washington University In Saint Louis
- Charleston Area Medical Center
- West Virginia University School Of Medicine
- West Virginia University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jackson has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
