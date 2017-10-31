Dr. Theodore Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Johnson, MD
Overview of Dr. Theodore Johnson, MD
Dr. Theodore Johnson, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
-
1
Medical College of Georgia1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
-
2
Augusta University Care Center (AUCC) Aiken Podiatry901 Magnolia Dr, Aiken, SC 29803 Directions
-
3
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
-
4
Augusta University Medical Center1120 Laney Walker Blvd, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Over several years, we have been all across the US to major and leading institutions for care of our son which we believe qualifies us to state with certainty that Dr. Johnson tops them all. Our analogy is that he is the Apollo 13 Flight Director who is known for a "failure is not an option' attitude. Furthermore, his bedside manners and amount of time that he spends with us is unmatched. After two years of seeing him very frequently, it is our opinion that we have found the best in the world.
About Dr. Theodore Johnson, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- English
- Male
- 1255453759
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
