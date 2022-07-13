Dr. Theodore Wells Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wells Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Wells Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Theodore Wells Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, ECMC Health Campus and Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.
Locations
Sisters of Charity Hospital of Buffalo2157 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14214 Directions (716) 891-2728
Wells Gastroenterology6000 N Bailey Ave Ste 1D, Buffalo, NY 14226 Directions (716) 834-6152
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- ECMC Health Campus
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A pleasant and caring doctor. He did 2 procedures on me the same day and everything went well. I will be seeing him again soon for a yearly follow-up.
About Dr. Theodore Wells Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1619958816
Education & Certifications
- Buffalo Gen Hospmed Dental Edn
- Buffalo Gen Hospital Med Dental Edn
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wells Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wells Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wells Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wells Jr has seen patients for Gastric Ulcer, Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wells Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Wells Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wells Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wells Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wells Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.