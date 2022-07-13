Overview

Dr. Theodore Wells Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, ECMC Health Campus and Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.



Dr. Wells Jr works at Sisters of Charity Hospital of Buffalo in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastric Ulcer, Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.