Dr. Theodore Katz, DDS
Overview
Dr. Theodore Katz, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Guilford, CT. They specialize in Dentistry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of West Virginia.
Locations
Robert A Levine MD157 Goose Ln # 133, Guilford, CT 06437 Directions (203) 723-3013
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Took such good care of my husband. It was not a quick and easy procedure and I was concerned how my husband would be afterwards. The day of surgery and all the follow up care was that - CARE.
About Dr. Theodore Katz, DDS
- Dentistry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1134216732
Education & Certifications
- University Of West Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Katz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
632 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
