Dr. Theodore Kelbel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Theodore Kelbel, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Michigan State University (CHM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Locations
Helen Devos Children's Hospital (allergy & Immunology) - Grand Rapids35 Michigan St NE Ste 3003, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 267-8150
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
He was fantastic. Super patient and thorough!
About Dr. Theodore Kelbel, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1326333444
Education & Certifications
- Penn State Health Milton S Hershey Medical Center (GME)
- Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners/MSU (GME)
- Michigan State University (CHM)
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelbel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelbel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelbel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelbel has seen patients for Hives, Drug or Food Challenge and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelbel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelbel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelbel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelbel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelbel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.