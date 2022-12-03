Overview

Dr. Theodore Kelbel, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Michigan State University (CHM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Kelbel works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Allergy & Immunology) - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Drug or Food Challenge and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.