Dr. Theodore Kim, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.9 (67)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Theodore Kim, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Chantilly, VA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Dr. Kim works at Allergy Partners of Northern Virginia in Chantilly, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Animal Allergies and Anaphylaxis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy Partners of Northern Virginia
    14520 Avion Pkwy Ste 150, Chantilly, VA 20151 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 378-5155
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (64)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?

    Feb 03, 2022
    I have been a patient here since 2014. Dr Kim and his team are simply wonderful. They take great care of me. I happily come in every month for my allergy shot, yearly for my check-in with Dr Kim, and as needed for other items. The tea has been here as long or longer as I have been a patient, and are great. You can tell they get along well and keep the office fun, from their seasonal decorating contests to sharing jokes. (“What is a vampire’s favorite fruit? A NECK-tarine!”) I highly recommend this office to anyone who is in need of an allergist.
    Ajay C — Feb 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Theodore Kim, MD
    About Dr. Theodore Kim, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    NPI Number
    • 1982694618
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Walter Reed AMC/Natl Capitol Consortium
    Residency
    • WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
    Internship
    • WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    • George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
