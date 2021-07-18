Dr. Theodore Larson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Larson, MD
Dr. Theodore Larson, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.
Chpg Neuroscience Sah11750 W 2nd Pl Ste 255, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (720) 321-8040Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Intermountain Neurosurgery4101 W Conejos Pl Ste 225, Denver, CO 80204 Directions (303) 595-6765
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
The first doctor I’ve seen since my diagnosis, that looked at my entire chart, and made calculated and informed decision on what to do next. He is intelligent, compassionate, direct, and I finally feel like I’m in good hands. I left his office feeling as if a weight had been lifted. Best doctor I’ve seen my entire life.
- Neuroradiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1578663969
- Ucsf Med Center
- University Tex Health Science Center
- U Va Affil Hosps
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Diagnostic Radiology
Dr. Larson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Larson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larson.
