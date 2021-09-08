Dr. Theodore Lau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Lau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Theodore Lau, MD
Dr. Theodore Lau, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from McGill University and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital, MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital, MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Lau works at
Dr. Lau's Office Locations
Office1802 Yakima Ave Ste 204, Tacoma, WA 98405 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Office11511 Canterwood Blvd Ste 210, Gig Harbor, WA 98332 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Theodore Lau, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
- Male
- 1205986312
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS HEART INSTITUTE
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- McGill University
- Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony Hospital
- MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
- St. Joseph Medical Center
