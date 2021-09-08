Overview of Dr. Theodore Lau, MD

Dr. Theodore Lau, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from McGill University and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital, MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital, MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Lau works at Office in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Gig Harbor, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Cardiomyopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.