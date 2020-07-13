Overview

Dr. Theodore Law, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Law works at PROVIDENCE FAMILY PRACTICE in Columbia, SC.