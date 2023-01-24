Dr. Theodore Lazzaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazzaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Lazzaro, MD
Overview of Dr. Theodore Lazzaro, MD
Dr. Theodore Lazzaro, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Aestique Ambulatory Surgical Center1 Aesthetic Way, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 832-7555Friday8:00am - 4:00pm
Aestique - Shadyside5989 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Directions (412) 345-0061
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Medicare
- United Mine Workers Health & Retirement Fund
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lazzaro, his nurse Brittany, and the entire Aestique staff are amazing! Brittany is so kind, patient, caring and never minded all of my post op questions. Dr. Lazzaro is absolutely the BEST and does amazing work. My self-esteem has always been good but the image in my head never matched the image that I saw in the mirror. Because of Dr. Lazzaro the image in the mirror now matches the image in my head. I am beyond happy with my results. My only regret is that I didn’t have my breast augmentation sooner. Procedure Date...December 09, 2022
About Dr. Theodore Lazzaro, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- W Penn Hospital
- U Calif San Francisco
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Lazzaro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lazzaro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lazzaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazzaro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazzaro.
