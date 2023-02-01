Dr. Lilly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Theodore Lilly, MD
Overview of Dr. Theodore Lilly, MD
Dr. Theodore Lilly, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.
Dr. Lilly works at
Dr. Lilly's Office Locations
1
Questcare Medical Clinic at Mansfield1001 Matlock Rd Ste 101, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 539-0770
2
Questcare Medical Clinic at Mansfield1001 Matlock Rd # 101, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 539-0770
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Lilly?
Excellent! 5 stars every time
About Dr. Theodore Lilly, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1154307932
Education & Certifications
- Univesity Of Iowa
- University of Iowa College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lilly accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lilly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lilly works at
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Lilly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lilly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lilly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lilly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.