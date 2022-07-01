Dr. Theodore Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Lin, MD
Overview of Dr. Theodore Lin, MD
Dr. Theodore Lin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF MI MED SCH and is affiliated with Menifee Global Medical Center.
Dr. Lin works at
Dr. Lin's Office Locations
-
1
Inland Valley Retina1810 Fullerton Ave Ste 103, Corona, CA 92881 Directions (951) 679-0400
-
2
Inland Valley Surgery Center41900 Winchester Rd Ste 102, Temecula, CA 92590 Directions (951) 679-0400
-
3
Inland Valley Retina29798 Haun Rd Ste 309, Menifee, CA 92586 Directions (951) 679-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Menifee Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lin?
I've been getting treated for 2+ years by Dr. Lin, and I highly recommend him for anyone who has to get intraocular injections on a regular basis. His technique has improved over the years and so I am giving him the credit he deserves. He was quick to recognize that I had a post-cataract complication (Posterior capsule opacification-PCO). He has very good judgement when it comes to deciding how to treat. English is clearly his first language, and he happens to have a very soothing voice if you are shy about getting needles stuck into your eye!
About Dr. Theodore Lin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1528121126
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- University Of Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Oakwood Hospital
- UNIV OF MI MED SCH
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin works at
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lin speaks Chinese and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.