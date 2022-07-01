See All Ophthalmologists in Corona, CA
Dr. Theodore Lin, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (5)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Theodore Lin, MD

Dr. Theodore Lin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF MI MED SCH and is affiliated with Menifee Global Medical Center.

Dr. Lin works at Inland Valley Retina in Corona, CA with other offices in Temecula, CA and Menifee, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Inland Valley Retina
    1810 Fullerton Ave Ste 103, Corona, CA 92881 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 679-0400
  2. 2
    Inland Valley Surgery Center
    41900 Winchester Rd Ste 102, Temecula, CA 92590 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 679-0400
  3. 3
    Inland Valley Retina
    29798 Haun Rd Ste 309, Menifee, CA 92586 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 679-0400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Menifee Global Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Photokeratitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jul 01, 2022
    I've been getting treated for 2+ years by Dr. Lin, and I highly recommend him for anyone who has to get intraocular injections on a regular basis. His technique has improved over the years and so I am giving him the credit he deserves. He was quick to recognize that I had a post-cataract complication (Posterior capsule opacification-PCO). He has very good judgement when it comes to deciding how to treat. English is clearly his first language, and he happens to have a very soothing voice if you are shy about getting needles stuck into your eye!
    posterior uveitis patient — Jul 01, 2022
    About Dr. Theodore Lin, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528121126
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary
    Residency
    Internship
    • Oakwood Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MI MED SCH
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
