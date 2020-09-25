Overview of Dr. Theodore Loizos, MD

Dr. Theodore Loizos, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lakewood, OH. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Fairview Hospital.



Dr. Loizos works at Fairview Eye Centers in Lakewood, OH with other offices in Lorain, OH and Fairview Park, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases, Eye Infections and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.