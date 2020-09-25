Dr. Theodore Loizos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loizos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Loizos, MD
Overview of Dr. Theodore Loizos, MD
Dr. Theodore Loizos, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lakewood, OH. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Fairview Hospital.
Dr. Loizos works at
Dr. Loizos' Office Locations
-
1
Eye Center of Lakewood16400 Hilliard Rd, Lakewood, OH 44107 Directions (216) 228-1161
-
2
Eye Center of Lorain6100 S Broadway Ste 301, Lorain, OH 44053 Directions (440) 787-2067
-
3
Fairview Eye Center21375 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park, OH 44126 Directions (440) 333-3060
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Loizos?
He very nice, pleasant, well inform Dr. He puts you at ease from the very first visit.
About Dr. Theodore Loizos, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1497836290
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loizos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loizos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loizos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loizos works at
Dr. Loizos has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, Eye Infections and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loizos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Loizos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loizos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loizos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loizos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.