Dr. Theodore Macey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Theodore Macey, MD
Dr. Theodore Macey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Indiana School Of Medicine Indianapolis In|Indiana University School Of Medicine|School Of Aerospace Medicine At Brooks Air Force Base and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast and HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macey's Office Locations
1034 Mar Walt Dr Unit 100, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547
(850) 916-5524
Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Niceville554 Twin Cities Blvd Ste D, Niceville, FL 32578 Directions (850) 208-0844Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
36474C Emerald Coast Pkwy Ste 3101, Destin, FL 32541
(850) 916-5523
Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
- Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
- HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Triwest
Ratings & Reviews
My wife, my family ( daughters )and I have been going to Dr. Macey for almost thirty years. We never walked away from him without knowing all that was going to happen, good or bad. Great Doctor and person.
About Dr. Theodore Macey, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1952305484
Education & Certifications
- Hughston Sports Medical Clinic Columbus Ga
- Orthopedic Surgical Tulaneuniversitynew Orleans La|Tulane University Medical Center and Houston Sports Medicine Clinic
- Straight Surgical - United States Airforce Base Met Center Kessler Airforce Base MS|United States Air Force Medical Center Keesler
- Indiana School Of Medicine Indianapolis In|Indiana University School Of Medicine|School Of Aerospace Medicine At Brooks Air Force Base
- Orthopedic Surgery
