Dr. Theodore Manny, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Theodore Manny, MD
Dr. Theodore Manny, MD is an Urology Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Manny's Office Locations
Alliance Urology Specialists PA509 N Elam Ave Fl 2, Greensboro, NC 27403 Directions (336) 274-1114
Hospital Affiliations
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Manny is very special in many ways. He went way and beyond to make me comfortable about my surgery. would recommend him to the fullest.
About Dr. Theodore Manny, MD
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1871773143
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manny accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manny has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Cancer and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manny on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Manny. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manny.
