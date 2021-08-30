See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Bel Air, MD
Super Profile

Dr. Theodore Manson, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (16)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Theodore Manson, MD

Dr. Theodore Manson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Manson works at Towson Orthopaedic Associates in Bel Air, MD with other offices in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Complications of Joint Prosthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Manson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Towson Orthopaedic Associates
    201 Plumtree Rd Ste 301, Bel Air, MD 21015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 337-7900
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 2:15pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Towson Office
    8322 Bellona Ave Ste 100, Baltimore, MD 21204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 337-7900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
  • University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 30, 2021
    He changed my life. My knee was so messed up and he was a miracle worker. He's so kind and caring. I can't say enough good things about him.
    Denise Caruso — Aug 30, 2021
    About Dr. Theodore Manson, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1760537666
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Theodore Manson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Manson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Manson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Manson has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Complications of Joint Prosthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Manson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

