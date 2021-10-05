Overview of Dr. Theodore Margo, MD

Dr. Theodore Margo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth.



Dr. Margo works at Ophthalmology Associates in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.