Dr. Theodore Margo, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (29)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Theodore Margo, MD

Dr. Theodore Margo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth.

Dr. Margo works at Ophthalmology Associates in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Margo's Office Locations

    1201 Summit Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76102 (817) 332-2020

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Medical City Fort Worth

Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cataract
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 05, 2021
    What a first class Doctor accompanied by a top class staff of support people . The surgery center was also a blue ribbon experience . I traveled from Montana to Ft Worth on recommendation from Doctor Judy Myers and did not experience any discomfiture during or following cataract surgery on both eyes. The professional and bed side manners of all the staff were of the highest levels of care and concern for our well being and security . Doctor Ted , you and the staff display confidence and a positive , happy atmosphere . Thank you and may God always bless you and what you all do for your community close and from afar. Last but not the least by far , Doctor Judy Myers , a high level of professionalism I have never seen in the eye care community. Any one would welcome you at the drop of a hat . May all of you stay safe and healthy while I am clearly grateful and looking at the beauty of the Beartooth Mountain range near Fishtail , Montana
    Lou & Jan Myers — Oct 05, 2021
    About Dr. Theodore Margo, MD

    Ophthalmology
    34 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1780680892
    Education & Certifications

    Tulane Univ Sch Med
    Baylor University Med Ctr
    Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
    Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

