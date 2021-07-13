See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Ware, MA
Dr. Theodore Mason, MD

Neurotology
4.6 (28)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Theodore Mason, MD

Dr. Theodore Mason, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Ware, MA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Cooley Dickinson Hospital.

Dr. Mason works at Ear, Nose & Throat Surgeons of Western New England, LLC in Ware, MA with other offices in Springfield, MA and Northampton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mason's Office Locations

    Mary Lane
    85 South St, Ware, MA 01082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 967-2249
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Ear Nose & Throat, Surgeons of Western New England LLC
    100 Wason Ave Ste 100, Springfield, MA 01107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 732-7426
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Northampton
    766 N King St Ste 102, Northampton, MA 01060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 586-2033

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baystate Medical Center
  • Cooley Dickinson Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Vertigo
Dizziness
Earwax Buildup
Vertigo
Dizziness

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Central Vestibular Vertigo Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Granuloma Chevron Icon
Conductive Deafness Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Migrainous Vertigo Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otorrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Otorrhea
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cholesteatomas Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cochlear Implants Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Sensorineural Deafness Chevron Icon
Sudden Deafness and-or Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 13, 2021
    Dr Mason took a lot of time with me today, thoroughly explaining my options for my ear condition. I came away with all the information I had to make my important decision to have surgery or just use hearing aids. He left me feeling confident in his ability to perform the surgery successfully but gave me lots of room to choose not to have it. I really felt heard and respected.
    — Jul 13, 2021
    About Dr. Theodore Mason, MD

    • Neurotology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1619934668
    Education & Certifications

    • CA Ear Inst Stanford
    • Univ of IL
    • University of Vermont / College of Medicine
    • Cornell University
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
