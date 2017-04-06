See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Smyrna, GA
Dr. Theodore Morgan, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.8 (14)
Overview

Dr. Theodore Morgan, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They graduated from Meharry Med Coll.

Dr. Morgan works at Beautiful Minds Mental Hlth Svs in Smyrna, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beautiful Minds Mental Hlth Svs
    Beautiful Minds Mental Hlth Svs
3200 Highlands Pkwy SE Ste 400, Smyrna, GA 30082
(678) 388-0946

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Adjustment Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 06, 2017
    This is an excellent doctor. He's warm, enthusiastic, and has an unparalleled knowledge of pharmacology. I've found few psychiatrists are as skilled in therapy as they are with medication; Dr. Morgan is one of them. He doesn't wall off his personal experiences to maintain an artificial doctor-patient distance. Talking to him is more like talking to a wise friend.
    Smyrna, GA — Apr 06, 2017
    About Dr. Theodore Morgan, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861602443
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UAB
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Meharry Med Coll
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • FLORIDA AGRICULTURAL AND MECHANICAL UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morgan works at Beautiful Minds Mental Hlth Svs in Smyrna, GA. View the full address on Dr. Morgan’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.

