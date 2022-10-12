See All Plastic Surgeons in Fort Worth, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Theodore Nagel, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (11)
Map Pin Small Fort Worth, TX
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Theodore Nagel, MD

Dr. Theodore Nagel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Integris Southwest Medical Center.

Dr. Nagel works at Breast Reconstruction Associates in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nagel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    DFW Area
    1250 8th Ave Ste 575, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (682) 200-8580
  2. 2
    Plastic Surgery Associates PA
    10900 Hefner Pointe Dr Ste 505, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (682) 200-8580
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Southwest Medical Center

Breast Reconstruction
Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Lesion
Breast Reconstruction
Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Lesion

Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 12, 2022
    I am now a year out from my DIEP flap with Dr. Nagel. I never thought that breast cancer would turn into a blessing, but I've been proven wrong! I was referred to Dr. Nagel from my local breast surgeon in Lubbock, TX. I didn't know anything at the time about DIEP flap reconstruction, but Dr. Nagel provided excellent education and visual instruction. He listened very carefully to me, and he and his staff were extraordinary throughout my entire experience. My expectations were exceeded! Prior to my DIEP flap, Dr. Nagel performed an oncoplastic breast reduction/lift. I was very pleased with this surgery, and just as thrilled with my DIEP flap. As I've had time to reflect over this past year, I feel like the results from my DIEP flap have encouraged me to take better care of myself. I feel stronger than ever! Dr. Nagel's PA was also excellent. She followed up with me quickly after each surgery, and she provided helpful advice and guidance thereafter. I felt very cared for!
    Jennifer Hughes — Oct 12, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Theodore Nagel, MD
    About Dr. Theodore Nagel, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124287644
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Theodore Nagel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nagel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nagel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

