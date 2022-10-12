Dr. Theodore Nagel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Nagel, MD
Overview of Dr. Theodore Nagel, MD
Dr. Theodore Nagel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Integris Southwest Medical Center.
Dr. Nagel works at
Dr. Nagel's Office Locations
DFW Area1250 8th Ave Ste 575, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (682) 200-8580
Plastic Surgery Associates PA10900 Hefner Pointe Dr Ste 505, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (682) 200-8580Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nagel?
I am now a year out from my DIEP flap with Dr. Nagel. I never thought that breast cancer would turn into a blessing, but I've been proven wrong! I was referred to Dr. Nagel from my local breast surgeon in Lubbock, TX. I didn't know anything at the time about DIEP flap reconstruction, but Dr. Nagel provided excellent education and visual instruction. He listened very carefully to me, and he and his staff were extraordinary throughout my entire experience. My expectations were exceeded! Prior to my DIEP flap, Dr. Nagel performed an oncoplastic breast reduction/lift. I was very pleased with this surgery, and just as thrilled with my DIEP flap. As I've had time to reflect over this past year, I feel like the results from my DIEP flap have encouraged me to take better care of myself. I feel stronger than ever! Dr. Nagel's PA was also excellent. She followed up with me quickly after each surgery, and she provided helpful advice and guidance thereafter. I felt very cared for!
About Dr. Theodore Nagel, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nagel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nagel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.