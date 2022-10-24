See All Plastic Surgeons in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Theodore Nyame, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (115)
Map Pin Small Charlotte, NC
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Theodore Nyame, MD

Dr. Theodore Nyame, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Nyame works at Charlotte Plastic Surgery in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nyame's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Charlotte Plastic Surgery Ctr
    2215 RANDOLPH RD, Charlotte, NC 28207

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
  • Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Birthmark
Breast Diseases
Gynecomastia
Birthmark
Breast Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 115 ratings
    Patient Ratings (115)
    5 Star
    (112)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 24, 2022
    Great doctor. Excellent results. He is the real deal.
    — Oct 24, 2022
    About Dr. Theodore Nyame, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1104050855
    Education & Certifications

    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Theodore Nyame, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nyame is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nyame has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nyame has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nyame works at Charlotte Plastic Surgery in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Nyame’s profile.

    115 patients have reviewed Dr. Nyame. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nyame.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nyame, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nyame appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

