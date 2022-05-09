Overview

Dr. Theodore Palumbo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital, South County Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Palumbo works at University Gastroenterology in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Hernia and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.