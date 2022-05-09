Dr. Theodore Palumbo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palumbo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Palumbo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Theodore Palumbo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital, South County Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Palumbo works at
Locations
University Gastroenterology33 Staniford St Fl 2, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 421-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- South County Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Palumbo is on a leave of absence with no return, this information was from the office staff
About Dr. Theodore Palumbo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1578634812
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Palumbo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palumbo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Palumbo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Palumbo works at
Dr. Palumbo has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Hernia and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Palumbo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palumbo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palumbo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.