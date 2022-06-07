Dr. Theodore Paradowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paradowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Paradowski, MD
Dr. Theodore Paradowski, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Springfield, IL.
Springfield Clinic, Llp1025 S 6th St, Springfield, IL 62703 Directions (217) 528-7541Monday9:00am - 12:00pmTuesday12:00pm - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Central Illinois Hematology Oncology Center PC747 N Rutledge St, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 545-6314
Gaines & Banday LLC301 N 8TH ST, Springfield, IL 62701 Directions (217) 528-7541
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
- Taylorville Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Takes the time to listen to your concerns. He has helped me figure out my gut issues and even found polyps that were unusual for my age! If it hadn't been for his concern i would have never known. I have to admit when i first met him i was unsure of him but went for another visit and so glad i did! Just took another visit to really get to see caring side of him. I think the first time maybe i was a little closed off talking about bowl movements ha!
Dr. Paradowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paradowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paradowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paradowski has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paradowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Paradowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paradowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paradowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paradowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.