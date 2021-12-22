Overview

Dr. Theodore Perry, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.



Dr. Perry works at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Behavioral Health Center in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominoplasty, Umbilical Hernia and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.