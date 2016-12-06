Dr. Theodore Piliszek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piliszek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Piliszek, MD
Overview of Dr. Theodore Piliszek, MD
Dr. Theodore Piliszek, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Yale New Haven Hosp-Yale U Sch Med
Dr. Piliszek works at
Dr. Piliszek's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Health and Wellness LLC13661 VERAMARION ST, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 469-4156
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Coventry Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Piliszek?
Thorough, caring, brilliant, knowledgeable about EVERYTHING! Best doctor in town, I'm sure. Where else can you go and have the doctor spend two to three hours with you.
About Dr. Theodore Piliszek, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Italian, Polish and Spanish
- 1245325612
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hosp-Yale U Sch Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Piliszek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Piliszek accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Piliszek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Piliszek works at
Dr. Piliszek speaks Italian, Polish and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Piliszek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piliszek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piliszek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piliszek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.