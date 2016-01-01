Dr. Pincus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Theodore Pincus, MD
Overview of Dr. Theodore Pincus, MD
Dr. Theodore Pincus, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Pincus works at
Dr. Pincus' Office Locations
Rush Rheumatology - Orthopedic Building1611 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-2800Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Theodore Pincus, MD
- Rheumatology
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1700979747
Education & Certifications
- Sloan-Kettering Cancer Inst
- Cornell U Hosp|Stanford Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Pincus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
