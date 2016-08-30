Overview of Dr. Theodore Polizos, DPM

Dr. Theodore Polizos, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Swedish Hospital.



Dr. Polizos works at Comprehensive Podiatric Medical Services in Chicago, IL with other offices in Arlington Heights, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.