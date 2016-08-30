Dr. Theodore Polizos, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polizos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Polizos, DPM
Overview of Dr. Theodore Polizos, DPM
Dr. Theodore Polizos, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Swedish Hospital.
Comprehensive Podiatric Medical Services Ltd.2740 W Foster Ave Ste 205, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (773) 271-9050
- 2 125 E Central Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 253-7090
Swedish Covenant Hospital5145 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (773) 878-8200Monday8:45am - 5:45pmTuesday8:45am - 5:45pmWednesday8:45am - 5:45pmThursday8:45am - 5:45pmFriday8:45am - 5:45pmSaturday8:45am - 5:45pmSunday8:45am - 5:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
The best reason I have is, I still have my foot. Thank you Doctor!
About Dr. Theodore Polizos, DPM
- Podiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1811080138
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Polizos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Polizos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Polizos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Polizos speaks Greek.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Polizos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polizos.
