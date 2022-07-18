See All Oncologists in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Theodore Pollock, DO

Medical Oncology
3.8 (10)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Theodore Pollock, DO

Dr. Theodore Pollock, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northeastern Health System and W W Hastings Indian Hospital.

Dr. Pollock works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pollock's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Tulsa
    10109 E 79th St, Tulsa, OK 74133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 801-3783

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northeastern Health System
  • W W Hastings Indian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Chemotherapy
Lung Cancer
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Chemotherapy
Lung Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 18, 2022
    Loved, loved Dr.Pollock! I went to him in Columbus Ohio in 2001. When I left his office for the 1st time meeting him, I told my husband I wanted to look for a different doctor. I didn’t like the truth that he had told me of what I would be going through. Later that evening , I received a phone call from Dr.Pollock himself asking if I had any questions! He knew I was upset and wanted to talk to me and fix my fear. How many doctors do that? Not many. He told me to give him a chance and I would love him and he was right! Now I’m trying to reach out to him many miles away because I’ve need his input on my health once again. I’m so glad he was in my life 22 years ago!
    Rhonda Iams — Jul 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Theodore Pollock, DO
    About Dr. Theodore Pollock, DO

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609817246
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, Medical Oncology
    Residency
    • Doctors Hospital
    Internship
    • Doctors Hospital
    Medical Education
    • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Theodore Pollock, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pollock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pollock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pollock works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Pollock’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pollock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pollock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

