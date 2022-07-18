Dr. Theodore Pollock, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Pollock, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Theodore Pollock, DO
Dr. Theodore Pollock, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northeastern Health System and W W Hastings Indian Hospital.
Dr. Pollock's Office Locations
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Tulsa10109 E 79th St, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (855) 801-3783
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeastern Health System
- W W Hastings Indian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Loved, loved Dr.Pollock! I went to him in Columbus Ohio in 2001. When I left his office for the 1st time meeting him, I told my husband I wanted to look for a different doctor. I didn’t like the truth that he had told me of what I would be going through. Later that evening , I received a phone call from Dr.Pollock himself asking if I had any questions! He knew I was upset and wanted to talk to me and fix my fear. How many doctors do that? Not many. He told me to give him a chance and I would love him and he was right! Now I’m trying to reach out to him many miles away because I’ve need his input on my health once again. I’m so glad he was in my life 22 years ago!
About Dr. Theodore Pollock, DO
- Medical Oncology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1609817246
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, Medical Oncology
- Doctors Hospital
- Doctors Hospital
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
