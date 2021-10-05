Dr. Theodore Potruch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Potruch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Potruch, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in North Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Amsterdam / Faculty of Medical Science and is affiliated with Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Potruch's Office Locations
Complete Medical Center1820 E Lake Mead Blvd Ste M, North Las Vegas, NV 89030 Directions (702) 916-3537
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had breast cancer in 2004. The best Doctor Ever. Moved backed to Michigan 2017 due to my husbands health. Missed my visits with Doctor Potruch. if I ever needed surgery again I would fly back to have him do it. I didn't know he was still working.
About Dr. Theodore Potruch, MD
- General Surgery
- 61 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Amsterdam / Faculty of Medical Science
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Potruch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Potruch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Potruch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Potruch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Potruch.
