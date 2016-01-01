Dr. Prentice Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Theodore Prentice Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Theodore Prentice Jr, MD
Dr. Theodore Prentice Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.
Dr. Prentice Jr works at
Dr. Prentice Jr's Office Locations
Prentice Mitri & Hijazin10916 Downey Ave, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 861-1988
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Theodore Prentice Jr, MD
- Neurology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1194733436
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prentice Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prentice Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prentice Jr speaks Arabic.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Prentice Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prentice Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prentice Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prentice Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.