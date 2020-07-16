Overview

Dr. Theodore Puls, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkview Medical Center.



Dr. Puls works at Drs Mann and Puls in Pueblo, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.