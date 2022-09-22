Overview of Dr. Theodore Raptis, MD

Dr. Theodore Raptis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University School Of Med and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Raptis works at Raptis Medicine PA in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.